Futures celebrated the groundbreaking for their new program facility Wednesday afternoon. President and CEO Steve Morgan said the dream is becoming a reality thanks to the contributions of those pictured along with the support from our community.
Futures is proud to report that construction is underway to replace the longstanding BRAD Center, currently located at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Kennedy Street. The location, paired with a one-level layout, not only benefits their individuals, but will also provide their staff with the tools they need to provide quality care.