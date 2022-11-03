Futures groundbreaking

Front row, right to left: Susan Evans, Futures Board Vice Chairperson; Ron Orris, Blaisdell Foundation; Pam and Don Fredeen, Pembroke Foundation; Jim Masone, CNB Bank; Kristen Asinger, Kessel Construction. Back row, right to left: Dave Rinfrette, Futures Vice President of Operations; Steve Morgan, Futures President and CEO; Jerad Rosendahl, Futures Board Chairperson; Tom Cannon, Kessel Construction; Tim Asinger, Kessel Construction.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

Futures celebrated the groundbreaking for their new program facility Wednesday afternoon. President and CEO Steve Morgan said the dream is becoming a reality thanks to the contributions of those pictured along with the support from our community.

Futures is proud to report that construction is underway to replace the longstanding BRAD Center, currently located at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Kennedy Street. The location, paired with a one-level layout, not only benefits their individuals, but will also provide their staff with the tools they need to provide quality care.

