Abandoned well plugged

An abandoned oil well off Lang Maid Lane was the first one plugged by the Well Done Foundation in Pennsylvania in September 2021.

 Era file

Plugging more abandoned oil and gas wells has become a bigger priority on the state and federal level, but some advocates say this isn’t the most cost effective solution.

When more strings get attached to funding, costs rise for projects that are already expensive, said the Well Done Foundation. Political considerations to show that something gets done also complicate matters.

