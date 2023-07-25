COUDERSPORT — Cherry Springs State Park is offering free in-person programs this weekend. The park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, in Coudersport; 12 miles from U.S. Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road, and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Registration is encouraged but not required for these programs; however, those who register will receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather, etc. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs.
Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
Park Welcome & Walking Tour, Friday, 8 to 8:45 p.m. — Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Meet park staff at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to go on a short, guided walk of park facilities to learn about their past, present and future. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. All ages are welcome.
Astronomy Trivia Night, Friday, 8 to 9 p.m. — Think you know the night sky? Put your knowledge to the test. Get your team together and make your way to the benches in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area by 8 p.m. to compete. This is an all-ages trivia event so bring the whole family. There will be prizes for the winning team.
Launch Into Space: Lunar Landing — Yard Games, Saturday, 7 to 7:45 p.m. — Launch into space by joining park staff for moon and astronomy-themed free, fun, family-friendly educational yard games. These games will provide an introduction to astronomy, and are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour program.
Nature at Night: Owl Prowl, Saturday, 8 to 9 p.m. — Whooo’s there? After a half-hour presentation exploring owl traits and identification, owl prowl participants will walk about one mile on mostly level grass and gravel surfaces to listen and look for owls. Be prepared to stand still silently at times as owls can be a little shy. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass and bring a red-light flashlight.
Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky, Friday and Saturday, 9:15 to 10 p.m. — Wish you knew your way around the night sky? Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State during a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find the Big Dipper, the North Star, and a few key summer constellations. It’s great for beginners. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Find out about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.
Gibbous Moon & Planet Watch, Friday and Saturday, 10 to 11 p.m. — The Gibbous moon is nearly full. Join park staff to take a journey to the moon by telescope and explore some of its fascinating and diverse natural features from highlands to volcanic plains and discover where lunar landings took place. After viewing the moon, take a look at a visible planet. Telescope availability is subject to time and crowd-size limitations.
Music Under the Stars — EMMF Brass Quintet “Explore the Universe,” Sunday, 8 to 9 p.m. — Enjoy a free performance by the five-member EMMF brass quintet and a percussionist as part of the Endless Mountain Music Festival concert series. The concert is open to all ages. Seating is limited; bring chairs. Registration is optional, but encouraged. If it becomes necessary to cancel or relocate the concert due to inclement weather, all registered participants will be notified by email. Following the concert, attendees are invited to stay for a Night Sky Tour from 9:45-10:30 p.m. and a Moon Watch from 10:30-11:15 p.m.
Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky, Sunday, 9:45 to 10:30 p.m. — Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find the Big Dipper, the North Star and a few key summer constellations. It’s great for beginners. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.
Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch, Sunday, 10:30 to 11:15 p.m. — Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour to explore the moon’s diverse natural landscape from highlands to volcanic plains and discover moon mission landing sites. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
Questions? Call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.