The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail.

Persons of all ages are welcome to participate in this forest ranger-led program. During the walk, participants will explore the moon, life in the forest, and how they are connected.

