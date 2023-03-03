The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail.
Persons of all ages are welcome to participate in this forest ranger-led program. During the walk, participants will explore the moon, life in the forest, and how they are connected.
Participants should wear appropriate hiking or winter boots and clothing; prepare for the weather by dressing in layers. A limited number of flashlights will be available, and participants are welcome to bring their own.
Participants should meet at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trailhead, located off Route 59, no later than 5:50 p.m. Plan to walk approximately ¾ mile.
For questions about the Full Moon Walk, call the Bradford Ranger District Office at 814- 363-6000.