The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will hold a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail on State Route 59.
All ages and abilities are invited to participate in a ranger-led three-quarter mile walk that explores the moon and life in the forest, and how they are connected. It is recommended that participants bring a flashlight, wear appropriate hiking or winter boots and clothing; prepare for the weather by dressing in layers. A limited number of flashlights will be available.