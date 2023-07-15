Escaped fugitive Michael Burham has been captured in a rural area near Warren, Pa., state police reported Saturday.
Burham, who escaped from the Warren County Jail the night of July 6 by climbing through a roof grate and then lowering himself to the ground with tied bedsheets, was apprehended off Jackson Run Road in Conewango Township following a citizen tip.
WIVB-TV reported that police received a tip before 4 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious person in the area where Burham was found. A homeowner reported to police that his dog was barking at someone in his yard — when he went to investigate, the homeowner recognized Burham.
“He came out into the open and was spotted by an individual,” said Lt. Col. George Bivens, the deputy commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, at a news conference.
Police converged on the area, where Burham tried to hide and was taken into custody at gunpoint by 5:50 p.m. following a brief pursuit. Burham was reported to have changed his shirt but he was still wearing his jail-issued striped pants, which he had turned inside out.
Burham had taught himself survival skills and had military reserve training, authorities had reported during the manhunt. Before his capture, law enforcement had found “small stockpiles or campsites” believed to be associated with him.
Saturday's capture of the dangerous fugitive ended a nine-day manhunt that had residents from Warren to Jamestown on edge.
Burham is the prime suspect in the May 11 shooting death of Kala Hodgkin, 34, in her William Street home in Jamestown. Burham, the former Chautauqua County resident, is also accused of setting fire to another woman’s car in Jamestown.
More than a week after Hodgkin’s death, Burham allegedly kidnapped a Warren County couple from their Sheffield home at gunpoint. The couple was found safe, and Burham was eventually taken into custody after eluding police for days by running through the woods. In June, he was extradited back to New York state where he went before a federal judge in Buffalo.
Burham was moved to Warren County on June 19. He was arraigned before District Judge Raymond Zydonik on two counts of kidnapping and one of burglary, each first-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal trespass, all felonies. He also faces numerous misdemeanors and summary counts.
State police reported earlier Saturday they concluded that a brief video displayed the day before and believed to have been Burham, was in fact not the fugitive. The video, taken by a home security camera, showed a man walking on a residential street in Warren.