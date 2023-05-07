KANE — Calling all bargain hunters and book lovers — mark your calendars. Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday May 13, the Friends’ Memorial Public library in Kane will hold their Annual Spring Book Sale — that’s not really a sale.
None of the books are individually priced, said organizers. The books aren’t exactly free though. The annual book sale is one of the library’s most important fundraisers of the year. And the staff at the library only request that a monetary donation be made for items taken from the “sale.” Proceeds help to provide programs and services that benefit the community.
Thousands of donated books are available to choose from, including fiction, non-fiction, historical, regional, and lots of children’s books are available this year, as are DVDs and CDs.
The selection is enormous; everyone will find something just right for them.
The sale takes place on the ground floor of the library during regular hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is available at the back entrance of the library. The library is located at 230 Chase St. in Kane. For more information call (814) 837-7010 or email the library staff at friendslibrarykanepa@gmail.com
The library asks that any donations of books or other materials be held until after June.