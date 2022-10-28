Sunday, Oct. 30, individuals will have an opportunity to ride the ATA trolley while listening to historical facts about downtown Bradford for free.
The ATA staff will be sending the Mountain Laurel trolley to Bradford for free rides around the Historic District and Sally Costik, Curator of the Landmark Society will be onboard to tell participants all about the fascinating history and little known fun facts of the historic district.
The trolley rides will begin at 11 a.m. from the Tops Parking lot, and will run every half hour until 2 p.m. Each ride will probably take about 25 minutes and will end up back at Tops.
The trolley holds approximately 25 people. All ages are welcome to attend.
The ATA trolley will then be put away for the winter in November and won't be back until next summer.
ATA staff and the Bradford Landmark Society have partnered with the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, the City of Bradford and Tops Market to bring this historic event to Bradford’s streets.