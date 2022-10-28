Sunday, Oct. 30, individuals will have an opportunity to ride the ATA trolley while listening to historical facts about downtown Bradford for free.

The ATA staff will be sending the Mountain Laurel trolley to Bradford for free rides around the Historic District and Sally Costik, Curator of the Landmark Society will be onboard to tell participants all about the fascinating history and little known fun facts of the historic district.

