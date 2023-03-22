HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds residents that free Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP) training opportunities are available to motorcycle riders across the state. Prospective, experienced, and new Pennsylvania riders who have a motorcycle learner’s permit or motorcycle license can develop and refresh operator proficiency through these free training sessions.

“All riders can benefit from the valuable skills and safety lessons learned through Pennsylvania’s free motorcycle safety clinics,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “The time spent in training supports many safe miles of riding by helping riders sharpen reflexes and hone the split-second decision-making abilities required to safely operate a motorcycle.”

