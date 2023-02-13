KANE — Keep the romance around for another day as the Friends’ Memorial Public Library presents the second trip in its travel series: A river cruise from Nice to Paris, with presenters Dale and Audrey McLaughlin.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library’s 230 Chase St. location. All are welcome to attend and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served.

