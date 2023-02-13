KANE — Keep the romance around for another day as the Friends’ Memorial Public Library presents the second trip in its travel series: A river cruise from Nice to Paris, with presenters Dale and Audrey McLaughlin.
The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library’s 230 Chase St. location. All are welcome to attend and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served.
The McLaughlins, a married couple, traveled the Rhone River in 2022. They walked the cobblestone streets, explored the cities from the water and hillside, visited the Eiffel Tower, and so much more. Now the two have come back with pictures and stories to share with others.
If ever there was a time to see France from the eyes of another, this is it. Bring a friend, a partner, a spouse and enjoy the sites, learn about the culture and fun things to do, and have one more day in the love month with one of the most romantic countries in the world.
Come back to the library in April to visit Outlander Scotland.
Those familiar with the book series by Diana Gabaldon or the Starz network television series are already picturing the scenes. Outlander, book or film, casts an eerie and foggy yet calm and green place, with old stone buildings and rolling hillsides. This is not a presentation to miss.
The final presentation of the 2023 Travel Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 27. Ned and Lynda Karger have plans to take visitors back to Scotland with them.
In between France and Scotland, the library has other events going on as well.
The annual soup and pie fundraiser will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The fundraiser includes homemade soups and pies, 50/50 tickets, as well as a raffle to win a Pysanky.
And some are asking, ‘what’s a Pysanky?’ A Pysanky is a traditional Ukrainian Easter egg that is created by layering wax and dyes to clean eggshells.
Shandra Wilson, Pyanky artist, will hold a program and demonstration, Thursday, March 23 that covers the history and traditional methods of creating the eggs and the more modern beliefs and techniques. Many of her eggs will be on display and available for purchase. The time for the program has not been released yet, but will be announced soon.
Want to make one yourself? A workshop, by Wilson, is planned for participants 12 years old or over, from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, April 1. Space is limited to 12 and the fee to attend is $25. All materials and instructions are included.