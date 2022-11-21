Is it possible to make the perfect pizza?
“Absolutely,” say the new owners of Fox’s Pizza. Den, Dakota, Brent, Barrie, and Brady Sera, of Sera Enterprises, LLC are ready to prove it.
The slogan of Fox’s has always been, “From our den to yours, a family tradition since 1971,” and the Sera family want to keep the mission of Fox’s Pizza being family owned here in Bradford. They want customers to know, you are like family, too.
They opened the doors of 444 East Main St., to customers for the first time with a special deal. Order a one topping Big Daddy Pizza, with 24 wings of any flavor, a 2-liter of Pepsi, and two dipping sauces; all for $49.99.
Dakota and Brent Sera said, “It’s not a grand opening special, it’s a forever-special.”
Den enthusiasts can order online at foxspizza.com, call in an order at (814) 368-8555, or stop in during business hours; they even offer delivery.
Other items available on their menu are hand-tossed and gourmet pizzas in a variety of sizes, strombolis, hoagies, Wedgie sandwiches, wings (bone-in and boneless, with many flavor options) and appetizers, salads, and breadsticks. To see the full menu, go to
Sera Enterprises, LLC also owns and operates The Good Place food truck. The Good Place will be back when the warm weather returns, reported the owners.
