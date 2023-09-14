Hundreds of people were on hand Wednesday morning to mark the grand opening of UPS’s massive 775,000-square-foot “Super Hub” facility in Lower Swatara Township.
The facility opened about a year ago but was developed in three phases and only recently became fully operational.
Officials say the advanced automation and location of UPS’s new “super hub” near Middletown is helping businesses in Pennsylvania and beyond to reach more markets on the East Coast faster and more reliably.
“This building is going to ensure that we continue to deliver best-in-class service to you,” said Carol Tome, CEO of UPS.
The 24/7 East Zone Regional Hub is located at 2110 N. Union St. and is the fourth largest hub in UPS’s network. The facility is home to the largest renewable natural gas fueling station in the UPS network as well.
UPS, the sixth largest employer in Dauphin County as of the first quarter of 2023, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, employs more than 1,700 people at the facility.
“The economic impact of this project is massive,” said Rick Siger, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “When this project was first announced a few years ago it was part of a statewide investment by UPS of about 1.4 billion into their operation.”
Inside the massive facility with high ceilings sits conveyors processing packages, which go through camera tunnels that will scan the packages. That in turn communicates with the system to tell that package where to go, ultimately heading to an individual trailer that will take it to its final destination.
Watching to make sure everything is moving smoothly are about a dozen workers in the facility’s “control room” with access to about 1,000 different camera views of the facility.
“I like to call this control room the eyes and ears of the facility,” said Abbie Hurst, control room supervisor.
Each member of the team has a different focus, from small packages to irregular packages, to outbound packages and incoming trailers.
A map gives officials the estimated arrival time of all of the incoming trailers and there are cameras for every single unload door throughout the facility, Hurst said.
Employees in the control room are making sure unloaders are following the correct methods, monitoring the workflow, watching for mechanical problems and making sure that all 12 of the outbound belts are fully spotted at the beginning of the day so that every package has a location to go to, among other responsibilities.
“Even though everyone’s position in here is different in their own way, everybody has to work together,” Hurst said. “Communication is key so we’re able to run a very successful operation.”
Chris Courtney, a division manager with UPS, who helps open automated UPS facilities around the country and managed a portion of the new Lower Swatara Township facility for a short time, said that the new hub easily has the capacity to handle well over a million packages per day. And technology is a big factor.
“There’s a lot of the latest technology that we’re utilizing in this facility that we haven’t utilized in others,” he said.
Courtney said there is a complete sortation of irregular packages – wood, metal and other items that you couldn’t have next to a normal size shipment – throughout the facility.
“This is the first [UPS] facility to have that,” he said.
Ray Barczak, UPS District Manager, U.S. Transportation-East Zone, also noted the prime location of the facility.
“Our location and proximity to D.C., to Philadelphia, to New York, and to Boston puts us in a great location with a great footprint here,” he said.
As Tome was completing her speech to the attendees, she also pointed out something else about the location – the proximity of the competition.
“Oh by the way we’re going to take it to the competition,” she said. “I drove by that FedEx Freight station. I saw it. And I was like ah, that’s our opportunity. It gets my blood boiling when I see the competition.”