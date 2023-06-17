ST. MARYS — Gather On The Grass Worship Inc. is hosting its fourth annual SoulStock at the Downtown Event Park, 294 Depot Street in St. Marys, from July 20 to 23.
Kicking off this year’s event Thursday evening at 9 p.m. is Movie Night featuring “Jesus Revolution.”
“‘The Jesus Revolution’ carries an important message and parallels our time today as many people are trying to fill a void with substances or other stuff,” shared Janice Schatz, event organizer. “If you are searching, doubting, struggling or even if you’re thriving, SoulStock is a place where you will find love and acceptance and learn how Jesus can change your life too.”
Friday and Saturday will feature two days of uplifting entertainment, inspiring overcomer stories, food, vendors, kids’ activities and more.
Headlining SoulStock is national CCM recording artist Ben Fuller. His 2022 debut single “Who I Am” held the number one spot for weeks. His current single “But The Cross” is a staple on Christian Radio airplay. He also co-wrote a new soon-to-be released song with Country Music Star Jo Dee Messina which they recently performed together to open the CMA Fest in Nashville.
Also taking the stage at SoulStock are husband and wife duo Out Of The Dust; A Day Awaits; By The Jordan; Resurrected; Kingdom Collective; Funky Sunday Party; Ally J Band; as well as creative performances by Salt & Light Youth Miniseries, Painting Freedom Ministries and Christian hip-hop artists Jonathan & Miranda Pezzuti.
Wrapping up SoulStock is a Community Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will include Open Communion, as well as Water Baptisms which will also be available throughout the weekend.
SoulStock is a free event because of the generous support of its faithful donors and prayer partners. Schatz encourages local churches, businesses, and organizations to get involved as booth spaces are still available.
For information contact gatheronthegrassworship@gmail.com or call (814) 971-2848.