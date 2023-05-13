There is one open seat on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, and two candidates from each party are vying for the nominations.
On the Republican ticket, Josh Prince and Megan Martin are the candidates, while on the Democratic side, the candidates are Matt Wolf and Bryan Neft.
REPUBLICAN
Prince is the principal of the Civil Rights Defense Firm P.C. and an associate at Prince Law Offices in Berks County P.C. He is a Cum Laude graduate of McGill University in Montreal and Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg. At Widener, he was a member of the Widener Law Journal before he graduated Cum Laude, again, in the top ten percent of his class.
He joined Prince Law Offices in 2009 and immediately began his civil rights practice where he defends victims of civil rights deprivations at the local, state, and federal levels. In 2016, Prince, seeing the need for a law firm devoted to the ardent protection of our civil liberties, founded the Civil Rights Defense Firm, P.C.
“As an experienced litigator, in both the trial and appellate courts in Pennsylvania, who will only ever uphold the law as written and the constitutions as intended and whose arguments have been affirmed on countless occasions by the appellate courts, I have shown that like any decisions I would render as a judge, my arguments are grounded in the law and not in politics.”
Martin was born and raised in Delaware County and has the unique distinction of having served in all three branches of our state government and as an attorney for the United States Navy. Martin made history when she became the first woman to serve as the Pennsylvania Senate’s Secretary-Parliamentarian. There, she managed the legislative process with diligence and care for more than a decade, ensuring that the constitution, laws, and rules of the Senate were followed throughout the legislative process. Martin will be a fair and impartial jurist who will stand up for constitutional rights, will not legislate from the bench, but instead apply the law as it was written by the General Assembly.
She is a former YWCA Domestic Violence Legal Clinic Pro Bono Attorney.
She resides in Cumberland County with her husband, children, and dog
Martin said she will not legislate from the bench, and instead, will apply the law as it was written by the General Assembly. She will ensure that, just like people, our government follows the law, too. She will be a staunch defender of the rule of law for the people of Pennsylvania.
DEMOCRATS
An attorney, Neft has spent more than 30 years litigating and trying cases, and counseling clients throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and California. He began his career as a clerk for the Pennsylvania Superior Court, learning the essentials of judicial review. He has practiced before all three state appellate courts.
“My career in the law and my work outside of it has prepared me to be a Commonwealth Court Judge, and the values of hard work, fairness and access to justice continue to guide me every day.
“I have crisscrossed Pennsylvania for the past two and a half years learning about the kitchen table concerns of Pennsylvanians in every corner of our Commonwealth. My building relationships across the state, coupled with my decades of legal and community service both regionally and throughout PA, is the foundation of our trajectory to win in November. I believe our path to victory runs through every PA county, not just a few — that is why I have visited over 40 PA counties since last summer.”
Neft’s main issues are upholding the rule of law and protecting individual rights.
Wolf, currently serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard, served on active duty for three years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He is the Supervising Civil Judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court. As such, he guided the court through the pandemic, started the eviction diversion program, and focused the court on equity and access to justice.
He attended Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans and finished as a visiting student at Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey, while continuing to work with his father, becoming partner before setting out on his own. He worked at Cohen Seglias, in Philadelphia from 2000 to 2001.
“I started out doing complex commercial litigation, and that evolved into civil rights work, mostly employment discrimination, wrongful termination and claims against the government by individuals,” he said, adding that he “did a lot of work for recovery homes under the Fair Housing Act fighting attempts to shut them down.
“I’ve been a judge for over five years. No other candidate who has qualified to run for the Commonwealth Court, Republican or Democrat, has served as a judge, and this is an appellate position that should require judicial experience.”