SMETHPORT — Four projects in McKean County have been awarded Act 152 blight grants from the county’s program, and the next round of applications for funding comes available next March.
Two are in Port Allegany, at 2570 East Mill St., with a grant request of $7,125, and a match of $2,375, for a total cost of $9,500; and at 209 Harrison St., with a grant request of $5,175, and a match of $1,725, for a total cost of $6,900. One was in Smethport, at 1250 Bordell Road, with a grant request of $3,187, a match of $1,063, and a total cost of $4,250. The other was in the City of Bradford at 92 Summer St., with a grant request of $10,000, a match of $4,000 and a total cost of $14,000.
In its first two years, the county’s Act 152 program had demolished 17 blighted buildings with a total cost of $193,868.43 including $135,930.20 in Act 152 grant funding and $57,938.23 in local match provided by the property owner or local municipality, according to county officials.
McKean County launched the Act 152 Blight Demolition Program in 2021. The program provides grants to demolish blighted structures and is funded through a fee collected by the Recorder of Deeds Office when deeds and mortgages are recorded.
The next rounds for Act 152 Blight Grant applications are expected in March 2024 and May 2024. Grant guidelines and applications for both the municipal and private landowner programs are available at www.mckeancountypa.org or by contacting Ann Robinson, economic development liaison (814) 887-3107 or email arrobinson@mckeancountypa.org; or Rick Fry, director of planning (814) 887-2754 or email rfry@mckeancountypa.org.