The supervisors of Foster Township heard from a slew of upset residents at their Monday night meeting, with complaints ranging from noxious fumes and speed enforcement issues to bothersome animals and zoning violations.
Foster Township resident Mr. McDonald was the first resident to take the podium to express his concerns before the supervisors Monday evening. His area of concern is the vehicles traveling at excess rates of speed up and down Fairview Heights, traveling well in excess of the 25 mph posted speed limit.
McDonald was not the only resident present at Monday’s meeting who wished to voice concern over the speeding issue on not only Fairview Heights but First Avenue, as well.
“This time of year we have people who enjoy taking leisurely walks, there are children out playing and riding bicycles and the speeding on these two roads is just awful,” said a Foster Township resident. “In fact, just recently an elderly couple walking along Fairview Heights was almost hit by a speeding vehicle.”
Many residents who took to the podium to speak about the speeding issue also offered space on their own personal properties for police to sit to monitor traffic and ticket those abusing the speed limit.
Foster Township Police Chief Tom Munn said he would reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police for possible assistance in monitoring the situation. “The PSP has helped us monitor streets before when requested,” said Munn.
Foster Township resident Kathy Wagner stated, “The Fairview Heights speeding issue is bad with cars flying up and down the road. Nothing seems to be getting done, so people in the neighborhood are starting to come up with self solutions — which helps no one, and potentially puts my neighbors in harm’s way. We just need help.”
The next issue brought before the supervisors during Monday’s meeting was a property on Bordell Road in Rew which houses many animals, including pigs.
“Mr. Wisner has his pigs closer to my home than to his own and the smell is just nauseating. This situation is getting to me mentally and emotionally,” Foster Township resident Brenda Morgan said.
Supervisor George Hocker attempted to console residents by explaining, “The supervisors are all up-to-date with what has been going on with that property. We have laws that we have to abide by,” in order to begin to rectify the situation. He went on to explain that due to the number of complaints he has been in contact with Rep. Martin Causer’s, R-Turtlepoint, office, the township’s solicitor and the Department of Agriculture in reference to this matter.
Hocker explained to residents that the process to rectify the situation has already begun. A zoning review has been conducted — and denied. By law, Wisner is now entitled to a hearing before the zoning board. The notice for this future hearing will be advertised at a later date in The Era.
“Our only next step possible is to wait for the results of the zoning hearing board,” said Hocker. “The place for neighbors to come and speak (about the impact these animals and their excrement are having on their health and livelihood) is at this upcoming zoning hearing.”
Another complaint brought before the supervisors Monday evening was the strong odor of what one resident believes to be methane gas vapor.
“I’ve never had lung issues but recently I went to the doctor and normal lung function is a 12, mine is currently a nine,” explained the resident. “The smell is so bad, and toxic that I had to move my bedroom from the back of the house into my dining room.”
When Hocker explained he would need proof of where the smell is emanating from, the resident claimed he knew the source and stated, “What if I just rush in (to the suspected house,)” asked the resident. Hocker replied, “You’d go to jail.”
“Good, maybe then something will get done about this,” retorted the resident.
Residents also brought up large rats plaguing the neighborhood around Bordell Road, to see if the township could do anything to rectify the situation before it gets out of hand. However, this is the first time the supervisors had been told about the rat infestation, which prompted Treasurer Shannon Morgan to explain, “if no one contacts us with the complaint — we do not know about it.” In order for complaints to be addressed by the Foster Township Supervisors, a complaint with the township must first be filed.
Once all residents had the opportunity to speak, the supervisors discussed motions before them. A motion before the supervisors for the Department of Emergency Services Radio Agreement was approved, unanimously.
Concerning old business before the council, Hocker stated that the bridge project on Harrisburg Run should be complete by the end of July.
With no new business on the agenda, Chief Munn reported the department handled 207 complaints for the month of June, including the investigation of seven motor vehicle accidents, officers issued 51 citations and conducted 20 criminal investigations. The police department patrolled a total of 5,996 miles during the month of June.
Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Shaffer was the next to provide his June report — code enforcement received seven complaints in June, all of which are being addressed or have already been corrected.
At the conclusion of the meeting, residents expressed a feeling “of wasting their time,” at the meeting. Resident Dave Morgan said he has attempted to contact various state agencies, such as the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture who have all referred him back to Foster Township. It just seems every agency is giving us the run-around.”
For questions, concerns or to lodge a complaint call the Foster Township building at (814) 362-4656, email fostertownship@atlanticbb.net or stop in at 1185 East Main Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The next meeting of the Foster Township supervisors is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7.