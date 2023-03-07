During the regular monthly meeting of the Foster Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night, supervisors George Hocker, Chip McCracken and Bob Skaggs put out a call for three bids for a snow plow, 1994 Ford L800 Dump Truck, 2015 Dodge Charger and 2002 Ford F250 with utility box.
Although there were no bids submitted for the 2015 Dodge Charger, there was one bid on the dump truck in the amount of $1,688; and four bids on the Ford F250 with the winning bid of $2,305 from Richard Gray. The snow plow and Dodge Charger will be discussed for possibly re-opening bids, at a later date.
At the previous Foster Township meeting the board voted unanimously to accept through resolution a $260,000 Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant.
Hocker said, “It’s something you apply for but you never get.” His comment was followed by McCracken, who said, “It’s like winning the Powerball.”
Skaggs, Hocker, and McCracken confirmed this money is already earmarked for the purchase of a dump truck and a police vehicle.
Motions were then discussed about various road and bridge repairs, projects concerning the Harrisburg Run and Fairview Heights areas, confirmed Hocker.
With no new or old business on the agenda, the Foster Township Police Chief Tom Munn reported the department handled 167 complaints for the month of February, including the investigation of nine motor vehicle accidents, officers issued 45 citations and conducted 26 criminal investigations. The police department patrolled a total of 4,097 miles during the month of February.
As for year-to-date, Munn reported before the supervisors that the department handled 317 complaints; 16 motor vehicle accidents; handed out 95 citations; conducted 38 criminal investigations; and patrolled a total of 74,051 miles.
Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Shaffer was the next to provide his February report — code enforcement received one complaint in February, having to do with loose animals in the neighborhood.
The final report was provided by Chad Babcock, on behalf of the roads department. According to Babcock, road crews were busy during the month of February patching holes on almost every road in Foster Township; cleaning ditches on Pratt Hollow and Seaward Avenue; and plowing and sanding roadways nine times.
The next supervisors meeting is Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. In addition, the Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 and then the Board of Supervisors will hold a Work Session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.
For questions or concerns call the Foster Township building at (814) 362-4656, email fostertownship@atlanticbb.net or stop in at 1185 East Main Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.