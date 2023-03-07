During the regular monthly meeting of the Foster Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night, supervisors George Hocker, Chip McCracken and Bob Skaggs put out a call for three bids for a snow plow, 1994 Ford L800 Dump Truck, 2015 Dodge Charger and 2002 Ford F250 with utility box.

Although there were no bids submitted for the 2015 Dodge Charger, there was one bid on the dump truck in the amount of $1,688; and four bids on the Ford F250 with the winning bid of $2,305 from Richard Gray. The snow plow and Dodge Charger will be discussed for possibly re-opening bids, at a later date.

