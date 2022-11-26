Sean Perry has come a long way from showing homemade films at the Kane Elks Club.
Starting Tuesday, his feature film “DASH” will be distributed nationally on streaming services. He spoke with The Era about his path from Kane to Los Angeles, and now, nationwide.
“I’ve been at this a long time,” Perry said, explaining he’s made movies since he was a kid. “After college every waking second was devoted to it. It’s grown to the point of an obsession.”
He had been living in New York City, and moved to L.A. during the COVID pandemic.
Perry explained he had a good friend who went with him. He promised him that if he stayed in Los Angeles, Perry would write a film that he could star in, and they could record cheaply.
“He was down for the challenge,” Perry said.
So Perry started writing.
“My favorite part of the whole process was writing,” he explained. The challenge is “to tell a compelling and engaging story.”
However, the entire film takes place in a car. How do you make that compelling? First, the car is in motion, driving on the streets of Hollywood — not a studio lot. “What we lacked in budget we made up for in creativity and rehearsal.”
The movie was filmed in one single shot.
“There’s not a single cut,” Perry said. “We filmed it in two hours. It was very stressful.”
It was inexpensive to make, he added. “That’s a testament to technology, too. We wouldn’t be able to shoot this high quality of film so cheaply a few years ago.”
And the other part that made it inexpensive was the all-star crew behind the scenes — mostly just Perry himself. “I did entirely too much,” he said with a laugh. “Making movies in Kane, we didn’t have a lot of people.”
He wrote it, directed it, appeared in it, did special effects, title sequences, etc.
He started showing his film at film festivals, culminating with Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre film festival in the country. After that, “we decided to pull back from festivals.”
Instead, they started looking for a distributor.
“In order to get it playing nationally, you need a distribution service,” he explained. “They are the ones who deal with streaming services.”
Perry sent out press releases to distributors, and just to give it a try, he sent it to some of the “big guys” too. And he got a hit.
“We got through with XYZ Film,” Perry said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
As of Tuesday, “DASH” will be available to rent on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and others.
“Sixty days after that, it will go onto a streaming service,” he said. “It’s exciting. We made this movie so cheaply. Obviously we hoped for the best, but I did not see it doing this well.”
He added, “Nobody’s done a film like this before.”
How did he get this far?
“Ten years of constant rejection,” Perry said with a laugh. With this, though, he’s glad that his mom, Joanne Perry, retired Kane teacher, “is happy that I wasn’t crazy after all.”
The support of his parents has been a driving factor in his success thus far. “I told my parents if they weren’t so supportive, I would have worked harder,” he said, laughing, but added that he can’t imagine how he could have worked harder than he has.
When asked what advice he would give to small-town residents hoping for a film career, Perry said he would show them a clip of film mogul Francis Ford Coppola saying that with the advancement in technology, anyone can make movies.
“Some little fat girl in Ohio is going to be the new Mozart and make a beautiful film with her father’s little camcorder,” Coppola famously said. Perry added, “That’s me, I am the fat kid, except I’m from Pennsylvania.”
Laughing, he said to Coppola’s point, “Now there’s no excuse. The tools are at everybody’s disposal. The editing software is out there. Keep going. Make as many crappy movies as you can. Push yourself.”
He spent 10 years being rejected as an actor and by agents and film schools and on and on. “Have a solid team to not let those ‘NOs’ bother you. It’s a testament to someone’s character,” Perry said. “You really need to have a thick skin.”