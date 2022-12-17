WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest, recent retiree Joseph Langianese was recognized with the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Director’s Impact Award for his decades of dedicated service as a collateral duty Forest Protection Officer and eight years of service as a Forest Service Reserve Law Enforcement Officer.
Langianese was a Forest Protection Officer for the US Forest Service from 1982, when he joined the Bradford Ranger District, until 2021 when he retired from the Marienville Ranger District as a recreation manager with 40 years of service conserving the resources of and protecting the people visiting national forests. During his acceptance of the award, Langianese said, “this award is a welcome surprise. It is an honor to be recognized for what to me was just doing my job.”
Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Jason Haberberger nominated Langianese for the award and stated, “Langianese served as a mentor to both law enforcement officers, forest protection officers, and other forest employees. He has consistently displayed a willingness to go beyond the call of duty to care for the land and serve the people.”
Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon said the forest protection officers serve as part-time deputies for law enforcement officers in addition to their normal duties of foresters, wildlife biologists, technicians, and other specialties.
“This award is a well-deserved and fitting tribute to Langianese’s lifelong commitment to educating the public, helping them to become better stewards by encouraging them to be more accountable for their actions, and protecting the resources of the Allegheny National Forest,” Fallon said.
Forest staff gathered at the Supervisor’s Office in Warren to see Langianese accept the award as part of a virtual national ceremony that included Forest Service presenters and nine other award recipients from across the nation. Of note in attendance at the office were local Forest Service retirees Kurt Bowley, 2014 Forest Protection Officer of the year, and Herb Clevenger, 2008 Forest Protection Officer of the Year.