Retired Forest Protection Officer Joe Langianese at Law Enforcement and Investigations Director’s Impact Award Ceremony.

 Forest Service photo by C. Leeser

WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest, recent retiree Joseph Langianese was recognized with the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Director’s Impact Award for his decades of dedicated service as a collateral duty Forest Protection Officer and eight years of service as a Forest Service Reserve Law Enforcement Officer.

Langianese was a Forest Protection Officer for the US Forest Service from 1982, when he joined the Bradford Ranger District, until 2021 when he retired from the Marienville Ranger District as a recreation manager with 40 years of service conserving the resources of and protecting the people visiting national forests. During his acceptance of the award, Langianese said, “this award is a welcome surprise. It is an honor to be recognized for what to me was just doing my job.”

