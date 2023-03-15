The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project, located in Cherry Grove, Limestone, and Watson townships, Warren County, and Hickory, Howe, and Kingsley townships, Forest County.

Within the project area, proposed actions include improvements to forest health through tree harvesting and reforestation; oak restoration; prescribed fire; treatment of non-native invasive plants; wildlife habitat improvements; and aquatic habitat and stream improvements. Transportation actions in the project include adding roads to the Forest Service transportation system, road construction, road management changes, and improvements to existing roads.

