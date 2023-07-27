MARIENVILLE — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting public review and comment for the Madlick Vegetation Management Project in the Marienville Ranger District, McKean County, Pa.
The project area is located northwest of Kane and encompasses 10,736 acres of National Forest System lands. The Madlick project has proposed management activities that include vegetation treatments, timber harvesting, wildlife habitat improvements, non-native invasive plant species treatments and transportation activities. To view the project documents and maps, please visit the project website.
Comments must be submitted within 30 days of publication of the legal notice in The Kane Republican. Input received will help refine the proposed action. Comments received, including the names and addresses of those who comment, will be available for public inspection as part of the project record.
Individuals may submit comments to the responsible official in the following ways:
- Email: online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/allegheny/?project=63444. Click on Comment/Object on Project, located on the right side of the webpage under the Get Connected sidebar. If uploading attachments, please use file formats compatible with Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat.
- Mail: Robert Fallon, District Ranger, Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA 16239.
- Phone: (814) 927-5700 during normal business hours.
- Fax: (814) 927-2285
For more information, contact District Ranger Rob Fallon at (814) 927-6628 or email Robert.Fallon@usda.gov.