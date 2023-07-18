WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that the Allegheny National Forest Offices (https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/allegheny/about-forest/offices) will be closed on Thursday to allow all employees to attend a forest-wide training day.
Staff look forward to serving the public when offices reopen and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause. Normal summer business hours are listed below.
- Bradford Ranger District Office, Bradford: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., closed on federal holidays.
- Marienville Ranger District Office, Marienville: Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m., closed on most federal holidays.
- Forest Headquarters, Supervisor’s Office, Warren: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m., closed on federal holidays.