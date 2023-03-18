SMETHPORT — The Northcentral Forest Landowners Association is hosting a free program. Own forest land? Are you considering selling timber from your land? Have you been contacted by a logger or forester interested in buying your trees? Learn valuable information to help plan a sale.
Timber harvests involve planning and good management to ensure a healthy forest in the future. Learn the basics of a harvest, what your woods will look like, what not to do, and use the information for the best results. Three professionals will present harvest and market facts for you to be an informed landowner.
The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Keating Sportsmans Club, 9737 Route 46 Smethport, PA (Directions: 1.7 miles south of Route 6 in East Smethport, club house is on the east side of Route 46.)
Guest Speakers will include Marshall Hamilton, PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry Service Forester for McKean, Potter, and Tioga counties; Scott Weikert, Forestry Educator, Penn State Extension; and Amy Shields, executive director, Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG).
Pre-register by March 27 by calling 814-887-5121 (leave a clear message with your name and phone number) or by email ncfla2@gmail.com
The workshop is free and open to all.
The event is sponsored by NCFLA, DCNR Bureau of Forestry, Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, and Penn State Extension.