SMETHPORT — The Northcentral Forest Landowners Association is hosting a free program. Own forest land? Are you considering selling timber from your land? Have you been contacted by a logger or forester interested in buying your trees? Learn valuable information to help plan a sale.

Timber harvests involve planning and good management to ensure a healthy forest in the future. Learn the basics of a harvest, what your woods will look like, what not to do, and use the information for the best results. Three professionals will present harvest and market facts for you to be an informed landowner.

