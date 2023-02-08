MERCER — Penn State Extension is offering food safety training for producer growers at the Penn State Extension Mercer County office, 463 N. Perry Highway in Mercer from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 21.

Fruit growers, vegetable growers, individuals required to satisfy the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA): Produce Safety Rule requirement outlined in Section 112.223©, individuals interested in learning about the FSMA, Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), and co-management of natural resources and food safety — should attend this training.

