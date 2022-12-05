LIFE-PENN-SCIENTISTS-MADE-UNIVERSAL-FLU-1-PHI.jpg

This flu vaccine, given at an October 2020 clinic in South Philadelphia, was designed to protect against strains of flu that were circulating that year.

 TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

Seasonal flu activity across the country is higher than it has been at this time for the past five seasons, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In fact, the CDC indicated that only four states — Alaska, Michigan, Vermont and New Hampshire — are at low levels of flu activity. Two states are moderate — West Virginia and Hawaii. The rest are high to very high, with Pennsylvania and New York at the “high” ranking.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos