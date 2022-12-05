Seasonal flu activity across the country is higher than it has been at this time for the past five seasons, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In fact, the CDC indicated that only four states — Alaska, Michigan, Vermont and New Hampshire — are at low levels of flu activity. Two states are moderate — West Virginia and Hawaii. The rest are high to very high, with Pennsylvania and New York at the “high” ranking.
Eleven states and New York City are at the highest ranking of flu activity.
Locally, according to the state health department, as of Nov. 26, there had been 158 cases of influenza A in McKean County and one case of influenza B.
In Elk County, there were 167 cases of influenza A and one of influenza B.
There had been 42 cases of influenza A in Cameron County, and one of influenza B.
In Potter County, there were 47 cases of influenza A and one of influenza B.
However, the health department cautioned, these are only the cases that have had a positive lab test for the flu.
“These case counts represent only a fraction of the actual burden of illness due to influenza occurring in the commonwealth at any given time. This is because most persons with influenza do not go to the doctor or are not tested or reported,” the health department noted. “Influenza spread and severity varies widely from season to season. It is estimated that five to 20 percent (600,000 to 2,400,000) of Pennsylvanians get the flu each year, and 120 to 2,000 die from complications of influenza.”
This season, influenza A is the predominant type, and is present in every county in the state. The percent of emergency room visits with flu-like illness is higher than usual for this time of year, and seven flu-related deaths have been reported in the state, all of which have been in patients 65 and older.
FLU FACTS
The incubation period for the flu is 1 to 5 days although onset of symptoms most commonly starts within 48 hours of exposure.
Influenza (also called the “flu”) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and, at times, can lead to death. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.
Influenza is different from a cold. Influenza usually comes on suddenly and may include these symptoms: Fever (usually high), headache, tiredness (can be extreme), dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.
Influenza viruses are spread from person to person. This can happen when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Coughs and sneezes produce virus-laden droplets that can spread up to three feet through the air. Flu also can be spread when droplets from a cough or sneeze land on objects like doorknobs, light switches, etc. If others touch the objects and then touch their own mouth or nose (or someone else’s mouth or nose) before washing their hands, the virus can be spread.
FLU VACCINE
The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine each season.Traditional flu vaccines made to protect against three different flu viruses (called “trivalent” vaccines) are available. In addition, flu vaccines made to protect against four different flu viruses (called “quadrivalent” vaccines) also are available.
However, getting vaccinated even later can be protective, as long as flu viruses are circulating. While seasonal influenza outbreaks can happen as early as October, influenza activity most often peaks in January or later. Since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection, it is best that people get vaccinated to be protected before influenza begins spreading in their community.
Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season.
Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza.
The single best way to prevent influenza is to get a Flu vaccination each year. About two weeks after vaccination, protective antibodies develop. Influenza vaccinations are known to reduce chances of infection and having severe illness requiring hospitalization. Even though some vaccinated persons might get the flu, they are less likely to get severe illness than unvaccinated persons. There are two types of flu vaccines: a. The Flu shot is an inactivated vaccine (containing only killed virus) that is injected with a needle. The Flu shot is approved for use in people six months of age and older, including healthy people, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women. b. The nasal-spray flu vaccine is a vaccine made with live, weakened flu virus that does not cause illness (sometimes called LAIV for “Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine”). LAIV is approved for use in healthy people two to 49 years of age who are not pregnant.
FLU TREATMENT
How is the Flu treated? Rest, Drink plenty of liquids, Avoid using alcohol and tobacco, Take Over-the-Counter medications to relieve the symptoms of Flu. Influenza is caused by a virus, so antibiotics (like penicillin) don’t work against Flu. However, bacterial infections can occur at the same time or follow an influenza infection. Only take antibiotics if prescribed by your healthcare provider. Your doctor may recommend use of an antiviral medication, and Do not return to work or school until you have not had a fever for 24 hours, without the use of any fever reducing medication.
Antiviral drugs are prescription medicines that fight against the flu in your body. After vaccination, antiviral drugs are a second line of defense against the flu. Antiviral drugs are not sold over-the-counter and are different from antibiotics. You can only get them if you have a prescription from your doctor or health care provider.
Two flu medications are currently recommended for use in the United States: Oseltamivir (brand name Tamiflu®) and Zanamivir (brand name Relenza®). Studies have shown that flu antiviral drugs work best for treatment if they are started within 2 days of getting sick. There may still be benefits in treating people with antiviral drugs even after 2 days have gone by, especially if the sick person has a greater chance of serious flu complications or is in the hospital because of the flu.