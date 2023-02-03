Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity arrives for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro's inauguration on Jan. 17 at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon.

During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face.

