A nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation is coming to a site in northeast Pennsylvania.

The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation — located in northeastern Pennsylvania — will soon welcome its first tenant.

Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that will provide digital infrastructure and decarbonized energy to clients via the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Berwick is now ready for lease.

