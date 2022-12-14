There were a couple firsts for Bradford’s City Council during the Tuesday evening monthly meeting — most notably Bradford City Council has a new member, Karen Costello-Pecht.
She was sworn in Tuesday as the first female council member in almost 15 years, and will oversee the parks department from her position on council to work in tandem with Parks Department Head Chip Comilla.
“I love our community and look forward to working with Mayor Riel along with Councilmen Tim Pecora, Fred Proper and Terry Lopus; our City Administrator Chris Lucco and solicitor Hollenbeck Law Office; and City Public Works and Park Director Chip Comilla; and all the city department heads. Together we will continue to work together to maintain and improve our beautiful city. Bradford’s future is bright thanks to all that are involved,” Pecht said after her swearing-in.
She will fill the unexpired term of Riel, who was appointed mayor and will fill the unexpired term of former mayor James McDonald.
Before councilwoman Pecht was sworn in, Riel made a point of observing a moment of silence for the recently departed former Fire Chief William “Bill” McCormack.
During the visitors portion of the meeting, a newly returning couple, Myles and Alyssa Pearsall, came to the meeting to put “a face to their names to discuss a no-parking area” near their home on South Avenue.
“We both grew up in Pennsylvania and thankfully due to time in the military service and school, we are able to come back to the area and settle here now. We really love living in Bradford, it is a beautiful area, and having grown up here, it is great to be home,” Myles Pearsall stated while addressing the council.
The next visitor to take the floor was Lindsay Trojanowski, of No Felines Left Behind, who addressed council, after providing a hand-out with information about the non-profit’s mission to trap, neuter and return cats to their area to live out their lives.
This was the non-profit organization’s third time addressing council, however this time they came prepared with vaccination records which provide proof that No Felines Left Behind has been able to provide approximately $124,700 to care for the community’s feral, free-roaming and sick or injured cats. Since the organization’s status as a non-profit was established in 2019, No Felines Left Behind has been able to provide trapping, neutering, vaccination, flea and tick treatments, as well as euthanization of suffering animals to 1,247 cats in the Bradford area. And another 1,453 cats or kittens in areas surrounding Bradford.
Council agreed to discuss supporting the organization monetarily, and offering an answer to the non-profits request for support before the next council meeting on Dec. 27.
In other business, a resolution approving the filing of a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant application of $1 million for Bradford Regional Medical Center was rescinded. Instead, it was approved to be filed as an application for $1,071,250, as more funds have become available for the project.
The funds will be used for a new roof at the hospital, along with technological infrastructure upgrades.
Council members approved the annual borrowing of a tax anticipation loan of $850,000. The funds are used to keep the city operating until tax revenues begin to come in.
Council members also approved a measure to accept sealed bids for a 2023 or latest model rear load refuse packer. Bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Dec. 27, and will be opened at the council meeting at 7 p.m. that day.
Council members adopted a master fee schedule, setting various fees for services provided by the city. The fees become effective Jan. 1.
An ordinance was passed on first reading regarding fees for garbage. In the ordinance, the fee for all residential housing for one weekly pickup is $23 a month.
Lucco explained to council before the reading of this resolution that, “after a thorough review of the operating cost for the city for 2022-2023 a request for an increase in refuse billing is on the agenda for consideration this evening. It is important that the city maintains the balance of expenditure and revenues — we cannot ignore the fact that property costs are rising and property assessments are dated and stagnant. Additionally, we need to make certain we have funding set aside for unexpected costs, such as the former McCourt Label building demolition or the needed repair of Constitution Avenue.”
After the Pennsylvania Economy League recently assessed the Strategic Management Planning Analysis, they recommended that the city “review the rate structures for services provided, to assure the fees collected are in line with the cost to provide the service.”
Three main areas driving the rate increase, stated by Lucco, are the city has maintained garbage rates since 2019, also fuel costs have expanded exponentially and the city is in need of a new garbage truck.
An ordinance regarding excavations and openings was passed on first reading as well.
Council also approved
•Purchasing Motorola Solutions police radios and a subscription for $7,691.27;
•Purchasing radios for the Bradford City Fire Department that are compatible with the McKean County 911 Center for $41,238.90;
•Paying $13,995 to General Code; and
•Paying $41,370 to Data Works Plus for cNET RMS records management for the police department.