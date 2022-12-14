Pecht Sworn-In

Councilwoman Karen Costello-Pecht being sworn into office by Mayor Tom Riel at Tuesday night’s city council meeting in Bradford.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

There were a couple firsts for Bradford’s City Council during the Tuesday evening monthly meeting — most notably Bradford City Council has a new member, Karen Costello-Pecht.

She was sworn in Tuesday as the first female council member in almost 15 years, and will oversee the parks department from her position on council to work in tandem with Parks Department Head Chip Comilla.

