SMETHPORT — This year, the Camp JJ will host their first (hopefully annual) Camp JJ Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 20, at Hamlin Township Park in Hazel Hurst.
All are invited to come and enjoy food and fun activities, as well as learn about resources in the area. Planned activities include a cornhole tournament, bounce house, dunk tank, chance auction and more. Food trucks and local vendors (crafts, face painters, sellers, etc.) will be joining in the excitement.
The Fun Day is planned as a fundraiser and community awareness event.
Camp JJ, a nonprofit organization that provides summer camp to children, ages 9-20, from McKean County who have special needs, is run completely on donations and volunteers.
If interested in setting up a booth, donating to the bake sale, being a food truck or other vendor, contact Brooke Gelesky at (724) 813-3938 or by email at brookegelesky@gmail.com