The first regular monthly meeting of 2023 for the board of supervisors of Bradford Township was held immediately following the reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening.
All three supervisors were in attendance, though Supervisor Steve Mascho had to attend via telephone due to recent surgery.
Tensions were still running high at the start of the meeting, as evidenced when Mascho voted not to approve the minutes from the December meeting or the payment of December invoices because he had not been able to see them yet. Secretary/Treasurer Susan Gibiser said, “It’s just a meeting,” and shook her head at the voice on the phone.
Shortly after, Supervisor Mark Cline detailed the dates that the township office, road department, and garbage department would be closed for the Presidents Day holiday, before uttering, “that’s ridiculous.” The aforementioned will be closed on Feb. 20.
Simmering through the reorganization meeting as well, and boiling over later in the evening, a few residents expressed opinions concerning many topics, including the results of last year’s election.
One resident, supervisor Laree Sue Behan’s father, was asked not to bring the matter up and he stopped talking at the same time Mascho attempted to respond via phone, but another resident, Lori Johnson, interrupted as well.
Johnson said, “I am not sorry that Laree Sue has the position,” but added that the tone and way Behan and Cline talk to people is the real problem many residents, like her, have. That brought Thomas Gibiser to stand up and loudly talk back to those in the room who were in disagreement with him, which brought Cline’s gavel to the table, repeatedly.
A township police officer had to come in to settle things down.
However, eventually, all three supervisors agreed on a couple of items.
The first was to accept funding from McKean County Municipal Recovery Grant in the amount of $78,637 — $20,000 for Community Development and $58,637 for Infrastructure and Blight projects.
They also agreed, after explaining to residents, to put out for new quotes a new garbage truck. This is the same garbage truck that had been ordered last March, explained the supervisors, but due to problems in getting parts and the order being eventually canceled by the manufacturer, this decision makes the most sense. Residents were allowed time to ask questions and receive responses on the matter, and all seemed to agree with the decision.
Zoning Officer Michael Salerno addressed the board during the public participation time to make a suggestion, “there is not enough property that is zoned commercial in the township,” he said. He explained that the process to change residential to commercial is burdensome and many of the zoning rules for the township are outdated.
“The zoning board shouldn’t have to solve all of this,” he said. Salerno gave an example that the rules in the township do not allow for Air B&B unless the resident is living on the premises.
“We need planning assistance,” he said. Salerno then suggested the new solicitor, Anthony Alfieri of Alfieri & Alfieri in Smethport, would be able to assist or be helpful with the issue.
Cline agreed with Salerno’s observations and suggestions on the matter.
Behan also gave residents a message from the Police Department to check on neighbors, especially the elderly. Are they still doing daily activities, getting the mail, or running errands? Check in on them or request a welfare check be done on them by the police department. There are many agencies that can assist them.