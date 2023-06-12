FIRESIDE PUMPERS
The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet this week, on Wednesday, June 14 at Togi’s Family Restaurant, 412-422 East Main St. in Bradford. The breakfast buffet begins at 7:30 a.m.
The program, which is sponsored this month by Worth W. Smith, begins at 8 a.m. and will be “25 Years of the Eldred WWII Museum,” presented by the curator Steve Appleby. He will explain the founding of the museum in the small town of Eldred, and its continued growth over the years. The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is $15 and the public is cordially invited and encouraged to attend.