The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet Wednesday, July 12 at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 East Main St., in Bradford. This breakfast meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8 a.m. The presentation is “The Zippo Car and Museum” by Katie Zapel, the historian and archives manager for Zippo, Case, and Ronson. The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is $15 and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

