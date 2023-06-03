The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet at Togi’s Family Restaurant at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast on June 14. The all-you-can-eat meal is $15. The speaker for the event is Steve Appleby who will discuss 25 years of the Eldred WWII Museum. The public is encouraged to attend.
Appleby is the Curator, Education and programs, at the museum. He is a native of Eldred and a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army immediately after graduation, serving in the infantry and Special Forces until his Retirement in 2006.
The Eldred WWII Museum was established in Eldred 25 years ago with the Mission Statement: “To preserve and interpret the history of World War II,” which is the history Appleby will talk more about.