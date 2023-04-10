The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 8 a.m, Wednesday, April 12 at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 East Main St., Bradford, PA 16701. This meeting is generously sponsored this month by MSL Oil and Gas. The speaker will be Jim Zoschg from the Cameron County Conservation District in Emporium, talking about the ”The Impact of Invasive Plants” in our community and what everyday citizens can do to address this issue. The cost of the breakfast is $15 and the public is encouraged to attend.
