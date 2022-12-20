Fire tower delivered in Smethport

The crow’s nest or cabin arrived on the back of a Cummins Construction truck in the early evening hours and was soon after hoisted up onto a section of the tower for preservation.

The Prospect Hill Fire Tower has been made to the yard of the Old Jail Museum, after seven long years of planning, fundraising, and regulatory hurdles.

Getting the tower was a massive undertaking, explained Lu Vandermark of the McKean County Historical Society. “So far, we have completed phases one and two. First getting the tower and crow’s nest off the hill and then getting them both to the yard.”

