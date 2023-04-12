The scanners have been toning out fire departments from stations across the region to respond to brush fires and a wildfire here and there the last couple of days.
The four-county region (McKean, Potter, Cameron, and Elk) will all be moving into a moderate designation for wildfire outlook today, per the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. However, on Tuesday, only McKean and Elk were listed in moderate risk of wildfires. Potter was observed to be at high risk for wildfires while Cameron was observed at very high risk.
Nathan Burgett, director of McKean County Department of Emergency Services, said, “There have been a few fires, but they (meteorologists) are calling for rain this weekend. If it was going to stay as hot as they are calling for (this week), then I’d be worried. And, the forecast from DCNR is moderate for McKean County for Wednesday and Thursday as well.
The McKean County Department of Emergency Services Facebook page is updated as conditions change, explained Burkett, “We monitor the DCNR information and update our page, too.”
The DCNR states that March, April and May, as well as October and November, are the worst months in Pennsylvania for wildfires. And, 99% of wildfires are caused by people, with the burning of debris as the number one cause. After burning debris, equipment use comes in second followed by power lines and campfires.
According to Burgett, there are no burn bans in McKean County at this time.
“If you are going to burn, be prepared,” Burgett said. “Use caution when burning and don’t leave the fire unattended. Don’t burn during the hottest part of the day, noon to 2 p.m. is usually a bad time for fires. And, if it’s windy, don’t burn — but if you do, use extreme caution.”
Burgett encourages readers to call 911 immediately if they find that the fire has gotten out of control.
“Let us get the proper authorities out quickly,” he said.
Looking for information for preventing forest fires? Visit https://smokeybear.com/ because “Only you can prevent wildfires,” as the ranger-hat-wearing-bear reminds his friends.