COUDERSPORT — Hershey Farm Market in Coudersport remains open after sustaining damage in a fire on Tuesday.
The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a one alarm structure fire on Tuesday at 3:26 p.m. at Hershey Farm Market, 448 E. Second St.
Chief Bryan Phelps was updated while enroute to the blaze by Tioga County 911 that they had received “numerous calls” reporting active fire and smoke showing, with numerous buildings involved.
All of Coudersport’s Volunteer Fire Department units responded with crews as well as some personally owned vehicles, which were already on scene, confirmed Phelps.
Phelps arrived approximately three minutes after the call was dispatched. Upon arrival he checked with individuals on-scene to verify that no people were in the buildings and confirmed that two buildings — a 30 x 60’ garage and a 30 x 80’ greenhouse — were ablaze. The fire was active in the garage and greenhouse, and was threatening four other buildings in close proximity, according to Phelps, with people attempting to keep them cool with garden hoses until the fire department’s arrival.
Phelps requested a second alarm fire with assignments for the closest Engine/Squad Company from Roulette to respond and his next due department, Galeton to respond with a ladder.
Coudersport’s volunteer crews quickly went to work to put out the flames, while people who arrived with their personal vehicles tied the water lines into the nearby hydrant.
Engine 48 and Tanker 48 worked to battle the blaze and Truck 48 set up to offer ventilation, or if needed, to go defensive against the flames, while Rescue 48 provided additional manpower. According to Phelps, all mutual aid companies assisted with manpower for extinguishment and overhaul.
The fire was brought under control at approximately 3:50 p.m. with extensive overhaul due to hay bales and other highly flammable items being involved to obtain full extinguishment with all units returning at approximately 6 p.m. to their station to clean their gear, equipment and ready themselves for the next alarm and to eat a meal prepared by members.
The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department was assisted on scene by: Port Allegany, Coudersport Borough Police Department, Coudersport-based state police, Roulette, Coudersport Ambulance, Galeton and Shinglehouse.
In all 30 members of the Coudersport department answered the call on Tuesday and in total appropriately 55 firefighters were present on scene.
There were no Injuries reported and the fire was ruled undetermined in nature with a cost estimate of approximately $50- to $70,000. The buildings were insured and the Hershey Farms Market business currently remains open.