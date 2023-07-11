ANNVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is highlighting available resources for veterans who may be facing an unexpected financial hardship. Administered by the DMVA, the Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.
Since the inception of the VTA, DMVA has awarded more than $6 million to assist over 4,400 service members, veterans, and their families with emergent financial needs.
“The VTA grants were created to assist veterans facing a difficult time. When something out of the ordinary disrupts a veteran’s life, we can help lessen a financial burden,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We encourage all veterans facing a financial hardship to apply for this grant.”
Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period. Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.
“The DMVA staff is ready to process VTA grant applications and disperse funds as quickly as possible,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “We want to alleviate the financial burden and help veterans and their families get back to their normal living routine without worry.”
For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance. To apply, eligible veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Directors in the county in which they reside.
Learn more about the DMVA go online to www.dmva.pa.gov or follow on Facebook or Twitter at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.