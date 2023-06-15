The much anticipated East Warren Road Bridge project has come to an end with the grand opening held Wednesday afternoon, where Bradford Township supervisors Laree Sue Behan and Mark Cline were joined by township employees, residents, and others for the celebration and reopening of one of the oldest bridges in the township.
Heading up to the new bridge, still marked with ROAD CLOSED signage, Behan was shouting to all who came up the road, “It passed, we’re clear,” referring to the inspection that happened about an hour prior. She let the spectators know, though, the paperwork for the inspection won’t be available for 30-45 days.
As the ribbon-cutting commenced, Behan addressed the crowd, “This bridge, as everybody knows, has been quite the challenge. But we succeeded…When the going got tough, we stayed focused and kept moving forward.” She took time to thank many of the residents and businesses who assisted or volunteered on the project.
Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Burkhouse also took a few moments to speak on behalf of the emergency services and their access to the area.
Burkhouse said, “This one was closed July of 2019, and then there had been delays with the Browntown bridge. So this one was closed and that one was closed — it made it difficult. The fire department is back in business starting today, you can see, we are all lined up and ready to get started.”
Behan introduced Steve Platko, and asked him to come up “front and center,” she said, then added, “Mr. Platko is a three-bridge viewer. He has seen three bridges here in his lifetime.”
Owen Beachy of Laurel Highlands and Frank Behan, road foreman for the township, had the honor of cutting the huge red ribbon that was hung across the newly opened bridge.
Platko was asked to be part of the ceremony and lead the parade, riding his bicycle ahead of the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department trucks and the Bradford Township road crew vehicles.
Platko, 93, was born, raised, and still resides in the same home in the vicinity of the bridge. His neighbors were jumping at the chance to tell how he has always ridden his bicycle, nearly everyday, over the bridge — except for the last few years.
This newest bridge is the third one over the creek, Platko said. The one before this one, some were estimating, was built around the 1930s, but there wasn’t a record for when the first East Warren Road Bridge was built, though some speculate it might have been in the late 1800s.