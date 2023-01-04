The Bradford Township Reorganization meeting, held Tuesday evening, started a bit unusually.
Present in-person were supervisors Mark Cline and Laree Sue Behan, while supervisor Steve Mascho called in and was put on speaker phone for the entirety of the meeting. Mascho had had eye surgery and could not be in attendance, he told The Era.
Behan, the 2022 vice-chairman, called the meeting to order. Cline was nominated and voted as temporary chairman by Behan and himself — Mascho said no to the nomination and voted no.
Cline, the returning chairman, nominated Behan as vice-chair for 2023 and she accepted. Mascho said no. Both Cline and Behan voted to keep her as vice-chair, and again, Mascho voted no.
Throughout the opening actions, the members of the audience shook their heads and murmured their objections: “that’s a first,” someone said in a sarcastic tone, another chirped “shocking.”
The next order of business was to accept the nominations for Susan Gibiser to be the 2023 Township Secretary / Treasurer, Robert Shipman as Chief of Police, and Frank Behan as Foreman for Road and Garbage Departments. Behan made the motion, Cline seconded it. Both voted yes. However, Mascho and Cline had a discussion about the matter.
“Not for Frank he doesn’t have the skillset to be foreman over there after the incidents we’ve had in the past, he shouldn’t be foreman,” Mascho was still speaking when Cline shook his head and huffed.
Mascho continued as if he hadn’t heard Cline, “and he shouldn’t be over the trash, we have Jeff Bradford with over 30 years in the garbage department, they don’t need to be micromanaged over there and they can be left alone to run that department, like it has always been done in the past — he should not be the foreman over there. I want to say Jeff Bradford should be the foreman over there. He shouldn’t be the foreman of the road either.”
Cline said, “well nominations have already been made, a motion has already been made, I’ll second it — I take it your vote is a no?”
Cline and Behan both voted yes.
The following were appointed to positions for 2023:
Behan will be the Voting Delegate to the State & County Conventions, the Superintendent of the Police Department, and Superintendent of the Sewer Department; Cline will be the Road Master and the Superintendent of the Garbage Department; Mascho will be the Superintendent of the Office Personnel; Gibiser will be the Alternate Delegate to the State & County Conventions; Michael Salerno remains the Zoning Officer and the Code Enforcement/Inspection Officer; Todd Fantaskey was appointed to Sewage Enforcement Officer with Nick Melnick as the alternate; Campbell, Durrant, Beatty, Palombo, Miller is the Labor Attorney and Counsel for 2023; the firm of E&M Engineering remains the Township Engineer for Chapter 94 (EDU).
Laurel Highlands Structural was appointed the Township Engineer for Bridge Projects; T.J. Stephens, PE was listed as Township Engineer for Sewer Projects — Bankson Engineers; Dan Burkhouse remains the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief; and Jay Bradish retained the Emergency Management Coordinator position. The Assistant Emergency Management position was left open as nobody put a name in to be nominated.
Mascho was not in agreement with the positions held by Behan or Cline, and voted no to those, stating, “there is no reason you guys need to take all the departments and monopolize everything.”
Mascho also stated, “Laurel Highlands should not be the engineer of record for the bridge,” and that he would continue to vote no to anything from that firm. Cline said, “we know.”
As the meeting continued, the topic of a new solicitor was introduced. After the information was read, a reporter asked, “can we know what they charge or how this works?” To which, Cline stated, “First of all, you are not allowed to comment.” Then he asked Gibiser, “can we explain?”
“No,” was the response from the township secretary/treasurer.
However, Mascho said he had some trouble understanding the offer from Anthony J. Alfieri from Alfieri & Alfieri, located in Smethport, because on one page the amount was $140, somewhere else it was $160 and he wasn’t sure what the actual total would be.
Per Cline, “It changed to $140 and if you take into account travel time, it will even out with the guy from Warren. He’s $140. I spoke with the man for twenty-five minutes.”
Mascho attempted to clarify what had been stated when Behan said, “that was originally, but Mark called him; what on Friday – (questioning Cline)?” Cline corrected her that it was on Thursday.
The other proposal was from Timothy R. Bevevino from Swanson, Bevevino, & Sharp, PC located in Warren.
By the end of the discussion, all agreed to hire Alfieri & Alfieri as the solicitor for 2023.
A resignation letter from Township Auditor Jeffrey Carson was unanimously accepted, however, his replacement was more difficult. Two letters of interest were received: Lori Johnson and Jerry Dowd. Cline and Behan nominated and voted for Dowd — Mascho, stated that Johnson has accounting experience but Gibiser said, “they won’t be auditing.” Dowd will serve out the remainder of Carson’s term, ending in 2025.
Five letters of interest were received for the Vacancy Board Member position — and this nomination/vote caused a stir.
After much discussion, Mascho nominated Paul Kessel stating that Kessel was someone on the list that none of the supervisors were connected to and that would make this a fair decision. Cline tried to nominate James Erwin over Mascho’s nomination, and those in the audience balked.
He asked Behan if she seconded his nomination, and she said, “they are right, Steve nominated someone.” Cline confirmed with Mascho, and then Cline seconded the Kessel nomination. Kessel will now serve as the Vacancy Board Member. The others who expressed interest were Randy Hollobaugh, Steve Pettinato, and David Geitner.
Another new addition for 2023 is Lori Johnson who will serve as the Board Member for the Senior Citizens Center Committee and as the alternate delegate to represent the township on the McKean County Tax collection committee.
Mascho retained his seat, after a heated discussion, as the Bradford Township Planning Commission Member. Behan had expressed an interest in the position since Mascho’s term was over. Mascho wanted to remain. Cline stated, “just give it to him” to Behan.
The next regular meeting will be Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.