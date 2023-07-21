WASHINGTON — Thursday, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined by over a dozen of his Senate colleagues, and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., in the House, introduced the Convenient Contraception Act, legislation that would improve access to contraceptive products, including over-the-counter contraceptives.
The bill provides individuals covered by private health insurance with the option to receive up to a full year of contraception at the time their prescription is issued instead of the current three-month supply or less that is standard in many states — an evidence-based policy that improves health outcomes.
“A woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is sacred to me. I am proud to lead this first of its kind legislation to expand equitable access to contraceptives,” said Sen. Fetterman. “Convenient and reliable access to contraceptives reduces unintended pregnancies, improves maternal health outcomes, and promotes equity. I will continue fighting to expand contraceptive access and protect reproductive freedom.”
In the Senate, Sen. Fetterman is joined by Senators Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Cory Booker, D-NJ, Bob Casey, D-Pa., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, Martin Heinrich, D-NM, Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Tim Kaine, D-Va., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Peter Welch, D-Vt. and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI.
“If we want to support families, we need to protect access to reliable, affordable contraception,” said Sen. Casey. “This bill will live up to the promise of the Affordable Care Act by reducing the barriers many women, particularly low-income women, face when it comes to family planning and maternal health. This is a commonsense policy to make it easier for women to fill their prescriptions.”
Currently, many private health insurance plans require a patient to pick up their contraception prescription multiple times over the duration of a prescription, creating an unnecessary burden and increasing the likelihood of gaps in protection.
The Convenient Contraception Act permits individuals covered by private health insurance plans to pick up their full prescription supply, up to one year, at one time and requires these plans to cover the full cost at the time of pick-up. Removing barriers to contraception can help reduce racial and ethnic disparities and decrease the likelihood of unintended pregnancies, which have been linked to adverse health effects, including maternal depression, intimate partner violence, low birth weight, and preterm birth.
In the aftermath of the Dobbs decision and the ensuing nationwide attacks on reproductive freedom, Sen. Fetterman has firmly defended the right for women to make decisions about their bodies. The Convenient Contraception Act would benefit women across the country, as removing barriers to contraception can reduce unintended pregnancies, maternal mortality and socioeconomic and racial disparities in health care.
The Convenient Contraception Act is endorsed by American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses; Catholics for Choice; Center for American Progress; Contraceptive Access Initiative; Every Mother Counts; In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda; MomsRising; NARAL Pro-Choice America; National Council of Jewish Women; National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association; National Partnership for Women & Families; National Women’s Law Center; Physicians for Reproductive Health; Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Power to Decide; The Collaborative; and What to Expect Project.