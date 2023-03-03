WASHINGTON – Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s office on Thursday announced that they are accepting fiscal year 2024 appropriations requests.
The new system for appropriations requests further builds on Fetterman’s commitment to serving Pennsylvania and bringing home funding for projects across the commonwealth. Fetterman recently announced a new office in Erie and is continuing to build out his state-level staff to serve constituents. This appropriations request period will help Fetterman and his office bring back needed funding for critical projects across Pennsylvania.
“Our office is excited to launch this tool for constituents,” said Tré Easton, Fetterman’s legislative director. “This team is hyper-focused on serving Pennsylvanians by delivering critical funding for projects in communities across the commonwealth. Senator Fetterman remains committed to delivering for every county in Pennsylvania, and this is just one part of that.”
Through the portal, constituents and organizations in Pennsylvania can submit programmatic requests or congressionally directed spending requests to benefit their local communities across the commonwealth. Programmatic requests would fund a general agency or program, while congressionally directed spending would fund a specific project in a specific location. Only non-profit and public entities can request congressionally directed spending.
Fetterman’s office will be accepting appropriations requests through March 17.