Fetterman and Oz

John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz

 TNS photos

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Pennsylvania voters will get to see the one and only U.S. Senate debate Tuesday night when Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz square off in a Harrisburg TV studio.

In fact, it will be the only debate in either statewide race this year. Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, and Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, a state senator, failed to reach mutually agreeable terms on a debate format.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos