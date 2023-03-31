WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators John Fetterman, D-Pa., Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced the Railway Accountability Act to address additional long-standing rail safety concerns, protect workers and help prevent future harm to rail-side communities across the country. The Railway Accountability Act would build on the proposals in the bipartisan Railway Safety Act, introduced earlier this month by Senators Brown and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and co-sponsored by Senators Fetterman and Casey. The Railway Accountability Act would take multiple steps towards guaranteeing rail safety by directing the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to study wheel-related failures and derailments; enhancing switchyard safety practices; enacting commonsense brake safety measures; requiring large freight railroad companies to join a confidential “close call” reporting system administered by the FRA and NASA; and ensuring that railways provide sufficient reporting and safety equipment to its workers, among other improvements. “It is an honor and a privilege to introduce my first piece of legislation, the Railway Accountability Act, following the derailment affecting East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township, Pennsylvania. This bill will implement common sense safety reforms, hold the big railway companies accountable, protect the workers who make these trains run, and help prevent future catastrophes that endanger communities near railway infrastructure. Working Pennsylvanians have more than enough to think about already — they should never have been put in this horrible situation,” said Sen. Fetterman. “Communities like Darlington Township and East Palestine are too often forgotten and overlooked by leaders in Washington and executives at big companies like Norfolk Southern who only care about making their millions. That’s why I’m proud to be working with my colleagues to stand up for these communities and make clear that we’re doing everything we can to prevent a disaster like this from happening again.” The legislation is also supported by labor unions including the Transport Workers of America, the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Mechanical Division. Senators Fetterman, Casey, and Brown have worked tirelessly to support Pennsylvanians and Ohioans affected by this disaster in the short-term, namely advocating for resources and holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the harm the derailment has inflicted, in addition to working to prevent similar disasters from happening in the future. “Too many communities in Pennsylvania and across the Nation have suffered from catastrophic train derailments. The Railway Accountability Act would implement additional common sense safety measures to help prevent these disasters in the future,” said Sen. Casey. “Along with the Railway Safety Act, this bill will make freight rail safer and protect communities from preventable tragedies.” The senators wrote to Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO Alan Shaw about the company’s legal and moral obligation to the residents of East Palestine and Darlington Township, demanding answers on how the company plans to be an active member of response and clean-up operations. They pressed EPA on its plan to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for releasing hazardous materials into the air and water. They wrote to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to share rail safety concerns they have heard from constituents, rail experts, and railroad workers as NTSB conducts its investigation into the derailment. And finally, Sens. Fetterman and Casey worked with Congressman Chris Deluzio to urge Norfolk Southern to provide assistance to Pennsylvanians in Darlington Township after repeated reports that Pennsylvania residents were being turned away at the Family Assistance Center in East Palestine. In addition, Senators Fetterman, Casey and Brown recently introduced the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act to support first responders on the front lines of hazardous train derailments.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators John Fetterman, D-Pa., Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced the Railway Accountability Act to address additional long-standing rail safety concerns, protect workers and help prevent future harm to rail-side communities across the country.
The Railway Accountability Act would build on the proposals in the bipartisan Railway Safety Act, introduced earlier this month by Senators Brown and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and co-sponsored by Senators Fetterman and Casey.
The Railway Accountability Act would take multiple steps towards guaranteeing rail safety by directing the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to study wheel-related failures and derailments; enhancing switchyard safety practices; enacting commonsense brake safety measures; requiring large freight railroad companies to join a confidential “close call” reporting system administered by the FRA and NASA; and ensuring that railways provide sufficient reporting and safety equipment to its workers, among other improvements.
“It is an honor and a privilege to introduce my first piece of legislation, the Railway Accountability Act, following the derailment affecting East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township, Pennsylvania. This bill will implement common sense safety reforms, hold the big railway companies accountable, protect the workers who make these trains run, and help prevent future catastrophes that endanger communities near railway infrastructure. Working Pennsylvanians have more than enough to think about already — they should never have been put in this horrible situation,” said Sen. Fetterman. “Communities like Darlington Township and East Palestine are too often forgotten and overlooked by leaders in Washington and executives at big companies like Norfolk Southern who only care about making their millions. That’s why I’m proud to be working with my colleagues to stand up for these communities and make clear that we’re doing everything we can to prevent a disaster like this from happening again.”
The legislation is also supported by labor unions including the Transport Workers of America, the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Mechanical Division.
Senators Fetterman, Casey, and Brown have worked tirelessly to support Pennsylvanians and Ohioans affected by this disaster in the short-term, namely advocating for resources and holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the harm the derailment has inflicted, in addition to working to prevent similar disasters from happening in the future.
“Too many communities in Pennsylvania and across the Nation have suffered from catastrophic train derailments. The Railway Accountability Act would implement additional common sense safety measures to help prevent these disasters in the future,” said Sen. Casey. “Along with the Railway Safety Act, this bill will make freight rail safer and protect communities from preventable tragedies.”
The senators wrote to Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO Alan Shaw about the company’s legal and moral obligation to the residents of East Palestine and Darlington Township, demanding answers on how the company plans to be an active member of response and clean-up operations. They pressed EPA on its plan to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for releasing hazardous materials into the air and water. They wrote to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to share rail safety concerns they have heard from constituents, rail experts, and railroad workers as NTSB conducts its investigation into the derailment. And finally, Sens. Fetterman and Casey worked with Congressman Chris Deluzio to urge Norfolk Southern to provide assistance to Pennsylvanians in Darlington Township after repeated reports that Pennsylvania residents were being turned away at the Family Assistance Center in East Palestine.
In addition, Senators Fetterman, Casey and Brown recently introduced the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act to support first responders on the front lines of hazardous train derailments.