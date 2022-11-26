EAST SMETHPORT — McKean County area residents have been invited to pack away the shopping bags and head to the McKean County Fairgrounds this evening to add a bit of sparkle to their Christmas season, under the glow of the third annual Festival of Lights.
It will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting tonight until Friday, Dec. 23 — plus a bonus day before the close of the event on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fridays and Saturdays will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 22 will be 5 to 9 p.m.
Brittany Birtcil and Chuck Kohler are members of a group who have made it their mission to dedicate their efforts to make this year’s festival the “best year, so far,” according to Kohler.
“We have added several new displays this year, made the route a little bigger, and added the Organization/Club Contest as well,” said Birtcil.
For the first time during the Festival of Lights, organizers are encouraging local organizations and clubs to participate in a friendly competition. Participants are responsible for imagining, creating and then building the display. Participants will be responsible for building materials and tearing down at the conclusion of the festival.
“We are looking forward to the friendly competition and seeing who comes out on top for the contest,” said Birtcil.
Voting will take place during the month of December. One quarter will count as one vote. Additional voting locations will be available, as well as the opportunity to place votes at the festival. The display that gets the most money via votes will win first prize of $500. The top three displays will be awarded prize money for their club or organization as well, with a second prize of $300 and third prize of $200.
Votes will be tallied and a winner announced on Friday, Dec. 23. As a side note, in order for this contest to be possible a minimum of six clubs or organizations must participate, for the prize payout to be possible.
Another introduction to the Festival of Lights committee members would like to add is music — during this years’ festivities they are inviting small groups to perform live.
“If any groups would like to sing during the Festival of Lights — we would love to add live music to the festival while visitors are driving through the event. However, groups would have to be smaller in size,” explained Birtcil.
According to the Festival of Lights members, their ultimate intention is to make this annual event something to look forward to, with growth and additional entertainment hopefully being added as the festival progresses each year.
“As the Festival of Lights continues to grow each year we’re very excited to see so many people being able to make this a part of their new Christmas tradition,” said Kohler.
Additionally, Kristina Francis of the McKean County Fair Association explained, “the association is always looking for additional volunteers, committee members and fair board directors. If you are interested in helping out with the Festival of Lights, or any of our other events, please reach out to the fair office.” Francis further explained that the fair board aims to add additional events on the fairgrounds — to utilize the grounds for more than just the fair in August.
There is a cost of $10 per car and $25 per bus. It is a drive-thru only event.