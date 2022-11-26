Lights

The Festival of Lights at McKean County Fairgrounds will begin this evening and then operate on weekends this month, until Dec. 22.

EAST SMETHPORT — McKean County area residents have been invited to pack away the shopping bags and head to the McKean County Fairgrounds this evening to add a bit of sparkle to their Christmas season, under the glow of the third annual Festival of Lights.

It will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting tonight until Friday, Dec. 23 — plus a bonus day before the close of the event on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fridays and Saturdays will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 22 will be 5 to 9 p.m.

