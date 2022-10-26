COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport based Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a Protection From Abuse violation and motor vehicle accident at 7:04 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Sharon Township, Potter County.

During the troopers’ investigation, it was determined that Roberto Diaz, 66, of Harrison Valley had entered the victim’s home, while she was sleeping, through an unlocked garage door and proceeded to the bedroom, according to the police report.

