COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport based Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a Protection From Abuse violation and motor vehicle accident at 7:04 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Sharon Township, Potter County.
During the troopers’ investigation, it was determined that Roberto Diaz, 66, of Harrison Valley had entered the victim’s home, while she was sleeping, through an unlocked garage door and proceeded to the bedroom, according to the police report.
After grabbing some of his belongings and her cell phone, he left in his truck, causing damage to the yard as he took off.
Upon entering the road, the report read, Diaz lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a small stream. He then left the scene on foot and was located about a mile away from the wreck, walking in the woods.
Police report that Diaz was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances.
Diaz was charged through District Judge Kari McCleaft on the following: burglary, felony; criminal trespass, felony; theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor; receiving stolen property, misdemeanor; DUI/Unsafe driving, misdemeanor; two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance combination, misdemeanors; harassment, misdemeanor; accidents involving damage to unattended property, summary; careless driving, summary; failure to keep right, summary; driving at a safe speed, summary; failed to use a safety belt, summary; and criminal mischief, summary.