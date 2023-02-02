Olean Domino's

The Olean Domino’s Pizza restaurant on West State Street.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN, N.Y. — A federal equal opportunity agency has accused the local Domino’s Pizza franchise of illegally allowing race-based harassment against employees.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Thursday it had filed a lawsuit in federal court against Parris Pizza Company LLC, the former owner of the Olean and Bradford, Pa., Domino’s Pizza franchises, for race-based harassment against Black employees since at least 2019.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos