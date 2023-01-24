A Kane woman was found guilty Tuesday by a federal judge of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Pauline Bauer, 55, was found guilty in a District of Columbia federal court of obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress; parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol Building.
The verdict followed a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden.
Federal prosecutors said Bauer, owner of Bob’s Trading Post and Graybill Marina in Hamilton Township, was among members of a mob — most of them supporters of then-President Donald Trump — who entered the Capitol Building following a rally for the outgoing president. Thousands of Trump supporters were in Washington that day to protest Congress’ certification of Electoral College vote totals that declared now-President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
At approximately 2:57 p.m. on that day, a body-camera video recorded another individual saying words to the effect of, “This is where we find Nancy Pelosi.”
Prosecutors said Bauer was standing approximately 30 feet from the former house speaker’s office when she was recorded saying, “Bring that f---- — bitch out here now. Bring her out. Bring her out here. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here.”
When a Metropolitan Police Department officer tried to push Bauer away from the area he was protecting, she engaged in a confrontation, screaming expletives at the officer, saying, “You back up! Don’t even try!” and pushing the officer. A short time later, Bauer was physically removed from the Rotunda by MPD officers in riot gear.
Bauer was arrested on federal charges on May 19, 2021, in Pennsylvania.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1. The felony obstruction charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties. The misdemeanor offenses carry a combined statutory maximum of three years of incarceration and potential financial penalties. The judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Bauer has already spent more than a year incarcerated in Washington, D.C., in the case for allegedly violating pretrial conditions of her release pending trial. She was jailed by McFadden in September 2021 for not cooperating with Pretrial Services on a weekly basis and she had not permitted an inspection of her home, claiming she was at her business when officials attempted to conduct an inspection during an unannounced visit.
Bauer also made news with her antics in pretrial hearings, arguing with the judge, referencing the Bible and declaring that the court had no authority over her.
Bauer had argued that she harmed no one and caused no physical damage during the incident at the Capitol. She claimed police invited the crowd in, entrapping them into committing a crime.
In motions, she had claimed she is not a person or a U.S. citizen and not subject to the law. At one point, she demanded compensation at a rate of $1 a minute for being subjected to false charges and arrest against her soul.
“You have ordered off my freedom menu. There is a cost,” the filing stated.
Bauer was released from jail this past September after relenting on various pretrial conditions associated with bail.
The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
In February 2022, William Blauser, 76, of Ludlow, who traveled to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally with Bauer and was with her in the Capitol Rotunda, was ordered to pay a $500 fine and another $500 in restitution on a misdemeanor count of parading in a Capitol building.
Blauser, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, had pleaded guilty to the charge earlier.