WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is applauding the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s adoption of furniture safety standards, a critical step towards implementation of Casey’s bipartisan Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act.
The STURDY Act strengthens furniture safety standards to prevent furniture tip-over accidents, which cause an average of 19,400 emergency room-treated injuries each year as children are crushed, trapped, or struck by furniture, TVs, and appliances.
“For years, I have worked alongside parents and families to ensure that no one else endures the unimaginable tragedy of losing a child to a furniture tip-over,” Casey said. “Now, because of my STURDY Act, manufacturers will be required by law to ensure that their furniture meets a strong, mandatory stability standard.”
This legislation changes the stability standard for manufacturers of dressers and other clothing storage units from voluntary to mandatory — requiring companies to ensure their products are tested for safety and stability before being sold. The CPSC’s adoption of the rule means that furniture manufacturers now have 120 days to become compliant with STURDY’s mandatory standard.
The STURDY Act has the support of a robust coalition of organizations, including consumer groups and Parents Against Tip-overs, and manufacturers and retailers like IKEA, the American Home Furnishings Alliance, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Room & Board, Crate & Barrel, and Williams-Sonoma.