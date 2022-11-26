First Night is a community celebration of the New Year. It is a drug and alcohol-free, public festival with both local and regional talent. There are events and fun-filled entertainment for all ages. The main area this year is on Festival Way, in the St. Bernard Church parking lot near the rectory.
Best of all, it is accessible and affordable for everyone. Admission to all the listed venues and entertainment acts is all-inclusive with the purchase of a $6 First Night button.
Buttons are available at the following locations: Tops Friendly Markets, Bradford Chamber of Commerce, BCPAC, and Northwest Bank, both Main St. and Foster Brook branches.
Transitioning to the new year is a time-honored tradition. Watching the fireworks and the ball, or here in Bradford, the Gazebo, drop is something that makes the transition official. All the yelling and kissing done at the countdown in celebration of letting go of the past and welcoming in the present — Who would want to miss out on any of it?
This year, First Night Bradford has added to their line up of new beginnings for what they call “a revival of the spirit, a time for transition and a commitment to the future.”
Barb Pederson, event organizer said, “First Night is partnering with BCPAC again this year in bringing top quality entertainment to Bradford and the surrounding area.” She continued, “BCPAC and First Night Bradford have booked the act, ‘In Jest, Comedy Variety Show with Nels Ross.’”
Ross is a comedian and juggler and provides side splitting, gravity defying fun for all.
Once again, there will be horse and carriage rides which will take place on Main Street from 4 to 8 p.m. and are sponsored by Kathy Marasco Obermeyer. Pickup and drop off near ERA Team VP Real Estate at 21 Main Street.
Pederson said, “First Night is very appreciative and thankful for the support of BCPAC in bringing high quality entertainment to our audience.” She also added, “We thank Kathy, so much, for sponsoring this activity for our enjoyment.”
First Night is an all inclusive event with a variety of activities planned at many venues throughout the city. The traditional Firsts, or early activities: First Read at the Bradford Area Public Library where Percy and Pals will be, First Skate at Callahan Park Ice Rink and First Bowl at Byllye Lanes.
Events for the evening begin at 6 p.m., with numerous acts of music, dancing and entertainment for the whole family.
“Our finale will be from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of St. Bernard’s Church Rectory with entertainment provided by Trigger Happy The Band. First Night Bradford will have the gazebo drop sponsored by Kessel Construction at midnight followed by fireworks by Skylighters Fireworks,” said Pederson.
A full guide to what is happening at each venue will be announced at a later time, however the list of participating venues for this year include Church of Ascension, First United Methodist Church, Hill Memorial Church, First Free Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran, First Presbyterian, St. Bernard Auditorium and Leo Gallina Social Center and the Marilyn Horne Ballroom.
Some of the venues will be selling food and drinks throughout the evening.
First Night Bradford is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. It has offered over 20 New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bradford.