First Night is a community celebration of the New Year. It is a drug and alcohol-free, public festival with both local and regional talent. There are events and fun-filled entertainment for all ages. The main area this year is on Festival Way, in the St. Bernard Church parking lot near the rectory.

Best of all, it is accessible and affordable for everyone. Admission to all the listed venues and entertainment acts is all-inclusive with the purchase of a $6 First Night button.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos